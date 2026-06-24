Sega is adding free Classic Sonic and Crazy Taxi DLC to Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds

Sega has confirmed the next batch of free guest characters being added to Sonic Racing; CrossWorlds.

As announced during a livestream celebrating the 35th anniversary of Sonic, Sega confirmed that Classic Sonic – the ‘chunkier’ version of Sonic seen in the original 8-bit and 16-bit games – is available now as a free character.

He’ll be followed by Axel from Crazy Taxi, who joins the game as a free character in August. Based on his shirt and character model, this appears to be the version of Axel from the upcoming Crazy Taxi: World Tour rather than the original version, making him the first Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds character from a game that isn’t out yet.

Then, in September, Amigo from the Samba de Amigo rhythm game series will also be added, bringing the total number of free Sega guest characters to 13.

Sega announced before the release of Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds that free guest characters would be added on a monthly basis.

It’s stuck to this promise, and since launch has added Hatsune Miku, Joker from Persona, Ichiban Kasuga from Like a Dragon, NiGHTS, AiAi from Super Monkey Ball, Tangle and Whisper from the IDW Sonic comic book series, Red from Angry Birds, Goro Majima from Like a Dragon and Arle from Puyo Puyo to the game.

The game also has paid DLC packs featuring crossovers with non-Sega IP. To date, four of the six Year 1 DLC packs have been released, adding Minecraft, SpongeBob SquarePants, Pac-Man and Mega Man characters, vehicles and tracks to the game.

This will be followed by Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles on July 29 (which adds all four turtles), then Avatar in October (adding Aang and Katara).

Sega also confirmed during Summer Game Fest that the game will be getting a Year 2 pass featuring six further DLC collaborations, revealing that the first two will be based on Godzilla and Evangelion.