Sega has made nine of its mobile retro re-releases free, before they’re delisted in the future.

For a while Sega had been re-releasing retro games on iOS and Android devices as part of its Sega Forever programme.

Now, as noticed by Android Authority, nine of these Sega Forever titles have started showing players pop-up screens explaining that they’re set to be removed.

“Support for this game will be discontinued, but you can continue playing offline,” the message reads.

The nine mobile games affected are:

Crazy Taxi Classic

Golden Axe Classics

Shining Force Classics

Sonic CD Classic

Sonic the Hedgehog 4 Episode II

Streets of Rage Classic

Streets of Rage 2 Classic

Super Monkey Ball: Sakura

Virtua Tennis Challenge

Sega has yet to officially confirm exactly when these games are set to be delisted, but at the time of writing all nine games are still visible on the Google Play Store and iOS App Store.

What’s more, all nine games have had their in-app purchases removed. Although most games in the Sega Forever programme were free to download and play, they were supported by in-game ads which could be removed with a one-off in-app purchase of a couple of dollars.

Now that these have been removed, all nine games above appear to be entirely free of charge and ad-free, meaning players should claim them all now and add them to their library before they’re potentially removed for good.

Although the list consists of nine titles, technically it’s 13 games, because Golden Axe Classics and Shining Force Classics each contain three games.