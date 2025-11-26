Sega details current-gen upgrade prices for existing owners of Yakuza 0, Kiwami and Kiwami 2

Sega has detailed the upgrade plans for its upcoming current-gen releases of Yakuza 0, Yakuza Kiwami and Yakuza Kiwami 2.

All three games are currently available on Switch 2, so Sega and Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio have been working on updating the PS4, Xbox One and Steam versions to bring them to modern platforms.

Since most of the games’ changes are modest, however, Sega has implemented an upgrade plan which lets owners of the existing versions upgrade to the new versions for a reduced price.

The game with the most additions is Yakuza 0, which will arrive on new formats as the new Yakuza 0: Director’s Cut which was released as a Switch 2 launch title.

Yakuza 0: Director’s Cut adds new cutscenes which provide more insight into some of the characters, as well as a new English dub, a new online co-op Red Light Raid mode and the theme song Bubble, which wasn’t included in the original Western release of Yakuza 0.

Yakuza 0: Director’s Cut will cost $49.99 / £44.99, but players who have the digital version of Yakuza 0 on PS4, Xbox One or Steam will be able to upgrade to the Director’s Cut for $14.99 / £11.99.

The updated Yakuza Kiwami adds the songs Receive You (Reborn) and Bleed, which weren’t included in the original Western release of the game, as well as added text language support in French, Italian, German, Spanish, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese and Russian.

The current-gen version of Yakuza Kiwami will cost $19.99 / £15.99, but players who own the digital version on PS4 or Xbox One will be able to upgrade to the PS5 or Xbox Series X/S version for $1.99 / £1.79.

Finally, Yakuza Kiwami 2 will add text language support in French, Italian, German, Spanish, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese and Russian.

Presumably because the improvements made in this version are the least impactful to existing players, those who own the PS4 or Xbox One versions of Yakuza Kiwami 2 can upgrade to the PS5 or Xbox Series X/S version at no extra cost.

Players will have to have the previous versions of the games in their library by December 8, or they won’t be eligible for the upgrade deal. The upgrade price also doesn’t apply to PlayStation Plus, Xbox Game Pass or physical versions of the games.

Upgrades also have to be from the same console family, so they must be PS4 to PS5, Xbox One to Xbox Series X/S or Steam to Steam.