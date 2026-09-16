Sega confirms that Sonic Racing CrossWorlds will still get free characters in Year Two, starting with Bayonetta

Sega has confirmed that its run of free DLC characters for Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds will continue onto the game’s second year of content.

Since the game’s release – which has now been dubbed Year One, since the confirmation that a Year Two is coming – Sega has been steadily adding both paid and DLC characters to the game.

The paid DLC has been coming in the shape of crossover packs containing characters, vehicles and tracks from other IP, such as SpongeBob SquarePants, Pac-Man and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

Every month, however, Sega has also added a free ‘guest’ character from one of its own IPs, to both build the roster and cross-promote its other titles.

The company has now confirmed that this practice will continue for Year Two, and that the first free character in the second wave will be Bayonetta.

“Brace yourselves, racers,” the DLC’s official description reads. “Bayonetta will join CrossWorlds as the first new character in Year Two, bringing her signature non-stop action to the racetrack.”

A total of 13 free racers were added to the game over the course of its first year:

Hatsune Miku

Joker (Persona)

Ichiban Kasuga (Like a Dragon)

NiGHTS (NiGHTS Into Dreams)

AiAi (Super Monkey Ball)

Tangle (IDW Sonic comic book series)

Whisper (IDW Sonic comic book series)

Red (Angry Birds)

Goro Majima (Like a Dragon)

Arle (Puyo Puyo)

‘Classic’ Sonic (Sonic the Hedgehog)

Axel (Crazy Taxi)

Amigo (Samba de Amigo)

Sega has also released five of its six planned DLC packs for Year One, adding content from Minecraft, SpongeBob SquarePants, Pac-Man, Mega Man and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, with the sixth pack – based on the animated series Avatar – coming in October.

Sega also confirmed during Summer Game Fest that Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds will be getting a Year 2 pass featuring six further DLC collaborations, revealing that the first two will be based on Godzilla and Evangelion.

VGC’s Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds review called the game “a great alternative to Mario Kart’s new open-world focus”, noting that Nintendo‘s decision to tweak its formula for Mario Kart World makes Sega’s offering the best option for those seeking a ‘traditional’ karting game.