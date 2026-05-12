Sega confirms it’s still working on its numerous reboots of classic IPs despite cancelling its Super Game

Sega has confirmed that it previously announced reboots of its classic IPs are still in development, despite the cancellation of its Super Game.

In its Q4 financial results presentation, Sega quietly noted that it had cancelled development of its ambitious Super Game project, which was first mentioned five years ago and was going to consist of multiple “triple-A titles that cross over Sega’s comprehensive range of technologies” and “go beyond the traditional framework of games”.

While the Super Game project is no more, however, Sega has reconfirmed that its previously announced reboots are still in development, and unaffected by Super Game’s cancellation.

At The Game Awards in December 2023, Sega announced that new entries in the Shinobi, Jet Set Radio, Streets of Rage, Golden Axe and Crazy Taxi series were in development.

Since then, only one of these games – Shinobi: Art of Vengeance, which VGC gave a 5-star review – has been released, with the other four still in the works.

Its latest financial results presentation confirms that this is still the case, with all four games – as well as its new Virtua Fighter game and the sequel to Alien Isolation – still marked for release in its financial year ending March 2027 or beyond.

Following its 2023 reveal, Sega gave a little more information on each of its reboots, along with a teaser trailer, but little more has been seen of them since then.

It described its Crazy Taxi reboot as “innovative and fresh style driving action”, calling it a “cheerful feeling of freedom [crossed with a] fusion of nature and city”.

Its Jet Set Radio reboot is described as a “counter-culture Tokyo street open world”, saying: “Experience the ‘rebellion’ movement that feels free in a suffocating society. Make friends, increase your fans, and create a movement.”

For its new Golden Axe, Sega said: “Defeat your enemies with a variety of attacks with swords and magic. The legendary story about the battle axe ‘Golden Axe’ is about to begin.”

Finally, its Streets of Rage reboot was described as a return to the “beloved side-scrolling beat ’em up action series”, where players “take control of one of the ex-officers and make the city a place where people no longer have to walk the Streets of Rage”.