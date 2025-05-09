Sega announces Virtua Fighter news coming this weekend

Sega has announced a new Virtua Fighter Direct live stream for this weekend, in which it says it will share news on the series.

The Virtua Fighter 2025 Spring Direct will take place on Sunday, May 11, at 7 am PDT, and “reveal new developments in the Virtua Fighter series,” Sega said.

The last Virtua Fighter live stream took place in December, and focused on Virtua Fighter V R.E.V.O., the updated game that released for consoles and PC in January.

It also teased new details for the next Virtua Fighter game, which is in development at Like A Dragon studio Ryu Ga Gotoku and was announced during The Game Awards last year.

A short clip of the next Virtua Fighter then debuted during Nvidia‘s CES presentation earlier this year, to highlight the progress from the first GPUs, which debuted in 1999, until now.

The footage included a disclaimer that it is “pre-development in-engine footage,” and “not actual gameplay.”

Sega’s head of transmedia first told VGC last year that a new Virtua Fighter game was in the works. In an interview discussing a range of topics, Justin Scarpone mentioned Virtua Fighter among a list of legacy Sega games getting modern releases.

“We have a suite of titles in development right now that fall into that legacy bucket, which we announced last year at The Game Awards – Crazy Taxi, Jet Set Radio, Streets of Rage, Shinobi, and we have another Virtua Fighter being developed,” Scarpone told us.