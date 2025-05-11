Sega announces latest Virtua Fighter is coming to Switch 2, PS5, and Xbox

Sega has announced that Virtua Fighter 5 REVO is coming to consoles, including Nintendo Switch 2, with additional content, and revealed a new fighter for the next instalment.

Revealed during a live stream event on Sunday, Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio showed the first footage of classic fighter Wolf Hawkfield, who will be appearing in the next Virtua Fighter game, which was first announced in December.

Meanwhile, Virtua Fighter 5 REVO, the remaster first released for PC in January, is coming to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch 2, with cross-play support, rollback netcode, and new content.

“Since Virtua Fighter 5 REVO’s launch, we’ve heard your requests for multiplatform support via the official VF Discord and other channels,” Seiji Aoki, producer of legacy Virtua Fighter projects, said during the live stream.

“We on the development team want to give users on all platforms the opportunity to enjoy Virtua Fighter 5 REVO, so we are happy to bring you this announcement.

“Also, in bringing the title to multiple platforms, we’re planning to include cross-play support. And to make your cross-play experience even smoother, the rollback functionality used in the Steam version will be supported on all platforms.”

He added: “We’re going to include even more content to make this more than a simple port, which we’ll tell you about in future updates.”

Sega describes Virtua Fighter 5 REVO as “the Ultimate Edition of this legendary game”, with upgrades including 4K visuals with “updated hi-res textures and more”.

A short clip of the next Virtua Fighter then debuted during Nvidia‘s CES presentation earlier this year, to highlight the progress from the first GPUs, which debuted in 1999, until now.

The footage included a disclaimer that it is “pre-development in-engine footage,” and “not actual gameplay.”