Sega accidentally revealed sales numbers for Sonic, Like A Dragon, Persona, and more

Sega has accidentally revealed the sales numbers of many of its recent major releases, including games in the Like A Dragon, Sonic, and Persona series.

The sales numbers were included in a recent presentation document uploaded to Sega Sammy’s investor relations website. A table of sales numbers was found to have been hidden in one slide of the presentation.

The document has since been removed by Sega Sammy, but not before Resetera archived the sales numbers in full.

According to the document, Persona 5 Royale has sold over 7 million units. Sonic Frontiers has sold some 4.5 million copies, and recent Yakuza titles Infinite Wealth and Like A Dragon have shifted 1.66 million and 2.86 million.

Sega was Metacritic’s number one rated publisher of last year. The Japanese company released several critically acclaimed games in 2024, including Metaphor: ReFantazio, Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance and Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth.

Earlier this weekend, Sega officially announced plans to open a flagship store in Tokyo, Japan, called Sega Store Tokyo. No details were shared, however, VGC first reported last year that the Sega Store is set to open in Shibuya’s Parco department complex – the same building which already houses Nintendo Tokyo, the official Capcom store, and a Pokémon Center.