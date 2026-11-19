It has finally been confirmed that Dylan Rourke plays Jason Duval in Grand Theft Auto 6.

This comes after years of speculation, with many fans correctly guessing that he was playing Jason based on his appearance and voice matching what we had seen of the character in trailers.

It also comes after Manni L. Perez was confirmed to be playing Lucina Caminos before GTA 6’s launch, as she was nominated for Best Performance at The Game Awards.

Perez and Rourke have now issued a joint statement on their involvement in GTA 6. This is the first time either actor has commented on their role in the game.

“Years witnessing the hardest-working and most skilled artisans game-making has to offer,” the joint post reads. “We are truly honored to collaborate on this worldwide testament to human creativity, ingenuity, and sheer willpower. So much learned and so much to learn, keep fighting for what you love, stay humble. See y’all in Leonida.”

Rockstar had kept the identities of Jason and Lucina’s actors under wraps, even after fans had long guessed who would be playing them. They’ve only both been confirmed now that GTA 6 is out in all regions, despite many fans playing it yesterday.

Like Perez, Rourke is a lesser-known actor with a few television credits to his name prior to GTA 6. Unlike Perez, it appears that GTA 6 is his first role in a video game. All eyes will be on them now, as this breakout role for the pair is now the best-selling and best-reviewed game of all time, as per Metacritic.

Now that the game is in our hands and NDA’s are expiring, it’s clear that Rockstar packed a lot of stars into GTA 6. In particular, there are some familiar voices on the radio, with shows hosted by fictional characters played by the likes of Weird Al” Yankovic and comedian Stavros Halkias.