‘It certainly seems that way’: Season 3 of The Last of Us could be its last, HBO boss hints

The live-action The Last of Us show could conclude with its upcoming third season, HBO boss Casey Bloys has hinted.

The future of The Last of Us has been unclear following mixed feedback to Season 2, and the departure of game creator Neil Druckmann from future production.

However, it was thought that the show would last at least two more seasons. The first season of the show covered the events of the first game, but The Last of Us is a substantially shorter game than The Last of Us Part 2.

Previously, showrunner Craig Mazin had suggested that the HBO show would last for at least four seasons, telling Collider last year that there was “no way to complete this narrative in a third season.”

“I think there’s a decent chance that Season 3 will be longer than Season 2, just because the manner of that narrative and the opportunities it affords us are a little different,” he said.

However, it appears that Mazin might not get his chance. Speaking to Deadline, HBO boss Bloys was asked if The Last of Us’s next season would be its last.

“It certainly seems that way,” he replied, “but on decisions like that, we will defer to the showrunners. So you can ask them.”

Commenting on his decision to step away from creative involvement with the HBO show last year, Neil Druckmann said he felt it was the “right time for me to transition my complete focus to Naughty Dog and its future projects, including writing and directing our exciting next game, Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet, along with my responsibilities as Studio Head and Head of Creative.”