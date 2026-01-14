Season 2 of Battlefield 6 has been delayed so it can be ‘further polished and refined’

Battlefield Studios has confirmed that the upcoming second season of Battlefield 6 has been delayed by around a month.

Season 1 was set to end on January 20, but it has now been confirmed that it will be extended by four weeks until February 17, at which point Season 2 will finally begin.

In an update posted on the game’s official website, the team explained that Season 2 wasn’t quite ready to launch at an acceptable standard, and so it was being held back until it was ready.

“During our ongoing development, we’ve continued to review community feedback and, in order to keep our promise, determined that our best path forward is to extend Season 1 and give ourselves extra time to further polish and refine Season 2,” the statement reads.

The team also added that because the game’s launch included “a commitment to providing monthly content-rich updates for our players”, it would be adding an “extension update” to Season 1 to ensure it had new content during its extended period. This will include new weekly challenges and a continuation of the Season 1 Battle Pass until Season 2 is ready.

“The Season 1 extension will also have an additional Bonus Path, a showcase of Portal Community Experiences, several Double XP periods, and free daily login rewards,” the message reads.

The Bonus Path, which will be called Frostfire, will be available on January 27 and will unlock new customisation rewards including “a Weapon Package and a Soldier Skin, as well as XP Boosts”.

Escalating the fight with new threats on the battlefield.



Season 2 begins February 17. pic.twitter.com/fGMegJJuTj — Battlefield (@Battlefield) January 13, 2026

This Bonus Path will run concurrently to the main Season 1 Battle Pass, meaning players will be able to progress through both rather than having to choose which path to follow.

Battlefield 6 enjoyed the biggest launch in the history of the series, selling more than 7 million copies in its first three days according to publisher EA.

VGC’s Battlefield 6 review praised its “excellent multiplayer”, saying it made up for a “boilerplate single-player effort”.

“Battlefield 6 is exactly what the fans wanted, and what this game needed to be,” we wrote. “The single player is fine, if largely tertiary, but the multiplayer shines. Extremely fun to play, rewarding and full of excellent maps and modes, this is the Battlefield multiplayer suite that will be bring those lost by 2042 back into the fold.”