Scottish Silent Hill developer NoCode has changed its name to Screen Burn: ‘We have coders now’

Silent Hill Townfall, Stories Untold, and Observation developer NoCode has changed its name.

The Glasgow-based developer will now be known as Screen Burn. The new name aims to capture “the ghost of an image burned into an old CRT screen,” according to the developer.

“We’re not who we were in 2015,” says Jon McKellan, founder and creative director. “We’ve grown and changed. For a start, we have coders now! So, we needed a name that instead reflects what’s always been at the heart of the games themselves: the imperfect feel of old technology and the lasting impact of a story that stays with you long after the credits roll.”

The studio is currently working on Silent Hill Townfall.

“I remember playing the original Silent Hill on PS1 back in 1999, and became a fan from that moment on,” said McKellan at the time of the game’s announcement.

“It’s a real honour for us to bring a new title to this series that both respects the source material but also does something a little bit different with it.”

While no gameplay was shown when the game was announced, some images were quickly flashed during the presentation, which may allude to the game being a first-person project.

“We can’t wait to come back and show you more,” said McKellan.

“Until then, it might be worth watching that trailer again and see what you might have missed.”