Sci-fi action RPG The Expanse: Osiris Reborn revealed

The Expanse: Osiris Reborn has been announced by developer and publisher Owlcat Games.

A third-person sci-fi action RPG set in the universe of The Expanse, Osiris Reborn will be released for PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X/S.

While there’s no confirmed release date, the game’s “coming soon” according to it Steam page.

Here’s its reveal trailer, which premiered during the Future Games Show this weekend.

“The Expanse: Osiris Reborn is a third-person sci-fi action RPG set in the universe of The Expanse, where the tenuous balance of power between Earth, Mars, and the Belt is on the brink of collapse, and trust is a scarce commodity,” reads a description on the game’s website.

“Now it is time to gather a crew and find your own path through the web of lies to leave your mark on the solar system. By the 24th century, humanity has conquered the cosmos, but that hasn’t made life any easier. What begins as a brief sojourn on the asteroid Eros reluctantly entangles you in a solar system-wide conspiracy.”

Owlcat Games previously developed Pathfinder: Kingmaker, Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous, and Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader. It’s also currently working on Warhammer 40,000: Dark Heresy for PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X/S.

“You will need to adapt to survive and keep your motley crew united in their mission as everything around you begins to fall apart,” the Osiris Reborn description continues. “This is your story. The Expanse: Osiris Reborn offers a truly personal journey that evolves based on the choices you make and the pressures they place on everything you stand for.

“You begin as a Pinkwater Security mercenary taking some routine shore leave on Eros Station, when your much-needed rest is abruptly cut short as chaos erupts and an escalating emergency forces the entire station under strict quarantine.

“Create and customize your own captain — Earther, Martian, or Belter — and take command of the solar system’s most advanced spaceship as you fight to uncover the truth and reclaim control of your own fate.”