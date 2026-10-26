‘Save Mass Effect’ petition cracks 200,000 signatures as fans plead for the series to continue

Following the news that Electronic Arts plans to close BioWare and cancel the Mass Effect series, a fan petition to save the series has passed 200,000 signatures.

On Thursday, EA announced that it was closing historic Dragon Age studio BioWare and cancelling the next Mass Effect game. The next game in the series, which was first announced in 2020, had been teased for over half a decade, though little of substance had emerged.

Last year, EA downsized BioWare’s development team, but claimed the cuts were related to those who had shipped Dragon Age: The Veilguard. Just last year, Mass Effect’s director reassured fans that the next game was still in development, despite concerns around its impending sale.

Now, a Change.Org petition attempting to save the series has gained a huge amount of support. The petition, created by Change.Org user Joe Smith, demands “EA to take decisive action by committing to the continued development of Mass Effect. This commitment requires proper funding, adequate staffing, and time allocation to maintain and advance the high standards the franchise is known for.”

The petition also asks that should EA refuse to continue development on the franchise, it should license the Mass Effect property to another studio.

“Mass Effect holds a special place in the hearts of millions of players worldwide,” reads the petition.

“Its rich and immersive sci-fi universe, with Commander Shepard leading the iconic crew aboard the Normandy, has captivated gamers for years. However, recent revelations have cast a shadow over its future. The decline in dedicated resources and ambiguous development plans from Electronic Arts (EA) threaten to leave this beloved series at a standstill, jeopardizing its incredible legacy.”

In a letter to staff sent last week, EA claimed that it will continue to invest in sports games, Apex Legends, Battlefield, and action-adventure projects like the next Star Wars Jedi game and Marvel’s Iron Man.

Despite this, cuts across other studios including Skate studio Full Circle have also taken place.