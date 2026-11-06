Saudi Arabia’s PIF and investment firm Silver Lake have reportedly been in talks to buy Unity

Talks have reportedly been taking place about the potential acquisition of Unity Software by a group led by the investors that bought EA.

As reported by Reuters, the company responsible for the Unity game engine recently had talks with a consortium of investors about potentially being acquired.

The consortium is said to include Silver Lake Partners – an investment fund run by a US global private equity film based in Silicon Valley which already owns around 8% of Unity – and Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF), its sovereign wealth fund.

According to sources said to be familiar with the matter, the discussions involved a valuation of around $25 billion, but no decision has yet been made.

Unity has reportedly been working with an investment back to evaluate its options, and the sources say there’s still a possibility that the terms of the deal may change, or the deal may not go through at all.

Silver Lake and Sadia Arabia’s PIF were recently involved in the acquisition of Electronic Arts in a deal valuing the company at around $55 billion.

The buyout, which was completed in August, saw the PIF owning 93.4% of EA, and Silver Lake owning 5.5%. The remaining 1.1% is owned by Affinity Partners, an American investment firm formed by Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner, but Reuters’ report makes no mention of it having any involvement in the Unity discussions.

Silver Lake invested up to $400 million in Unity in 2017 and is still one of its largest shareholders with around 8% of the company.

The report notes that Silver Lake CEO Egon Durban also sits on Unity’s board, which typically means would have to remove himself from any board discussions about a possible sale.

Unity has delivered numerous rounds of layoffs in recent years, most notably laying off 25% of its workforce – some 1,800 employees – back in January 2024, following a period of significant instability for the company.

In October 2023, Unity announced that John Riccitiello was stepping down as president and CEO effective immediately. His departure came weeks after the company sparked a backlash from developers after announcing plans to charge developers every time a game that uses its Unity engine was installed.

These plans were partially walked back following the outcry, and in September 2024 it scrapped its controversial Runtime Fee altogether.