Saros’s free New Game Plus update is out now, including a Boss Rush mode

Saros’s Zenith Update, which adds New Game Plus, a Boss Rush mode and more, is out now.

The update, which was announced last month, adds a host of new features to the Housemarque third-person shooter. The Zenith Update is free, and is rolling out to players now. It includes New Game Plus, Boss Rush, and new accessibility options such as slowing down projectiles.

Speaking about the update on the PlayStation Blog, design lead Abebe Tinari wrote: “We had two main goals for this update – add replayability for existing players who had already plumbed the depth of Carcosa, and make the game more accessible so Saros even more people can discover the addictive, explosive, exhilarating bullet ballet gameplay that made Saros one of the highest rated action games of 2026.”

An auto-fire feature has also been added. When enabled, this setting will automatically fire whenever a weapon is pointed at a hostile.

“We know that some players may find it difficult to hold a button down for extended periods of time, so we hope this will help,” Tinari said.

“More broadly, it gives you one less button to worry about during combat, freeing up your brain cycles to hit that dash button at just the right time to avoid taking a hit.” This setting doesn’t make reloading automatic, however.

The game’s Bosh Rush mode, Overlord Rush, splits bosses up into “sets” of up to three bosses. The game’s final “set”, known as Totality, includes every boss in the game.

VGC’s Saros review gave the game 5 stars, calling it “one of PS5‘s most memorable first-party games”.

“Saros is a bold, confident realisation of 30 years of Housemarque,” we wrote. “It builds on the mystery and exceptional gameplay of Returnal with an excellent lead performance, and changes to the formula mean even more players will come to realise that Housemarque is PlayStation‘s secret weapon.”