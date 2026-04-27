Saros Release Times: When does Saros launch? Early access guide

Are you looking for the Saros Deluxe Edition release time? In this guide, I explain the differences between the versions and when you can start playing.

The Deluxe Edition of Saros includes 48-hour early access to the game, which has become a common bonus in recent years for players willing to pay for the more expensive version of a game.

In this Saros release times guide, I’ve explained when you’re going to be able to cash in that bonus, and when players who have purchased the normal version of the game will be able to jump in.

Saros Release Times: Deluxe Edition Early Access

Players with the Saros Deluxe Edition can play the game at the following times:

April 27:

Los Angeles – 9:00 PM Pacific Time

Houston – 11:00 PM Central Time

April 28:

New York – 12:00 AM Eastern Time

London – 05:00 AM British Summer Time

Paris – 06:00 AM Central European Summer Time

Tokyo – 1:00 PM Japan Standard Time

Wellington – 4:00 PM New Zealand Standard Time

Saros Release Times: Standard edition

Players with the Saros Standard Edition can play the game at the following times:

April 29:

Los Angeles – 9:00 PM Pacific Time

Houston – 11:00 PM Central Time

April 30:

New York – 12:00 AM Eastern Time

London – 05:00 AM British Summer Time

Paris – 06:00 AM Central European Summer Time

Tokyo – 1:00 PM Japan Standard Time

Wellington – 4:00 PM New Zealand Standard Time

Saros Release Times: Can I pre-load Saros?

Yes, the Saros pre-load is now available for players who’ve pre-ordered the digital version of the game.

VGC’s review of Saros called the game a “bold Returnal follow-up.”

“Saros is a bold, confident realisation of 30 years of Housemarque,” reads the five-star review.

“It builds on the mystery and exceptional gameplay of Returnal with an excellent lead performance, and changes to the formula mean even more players will come to realise that Housemarque is PlayStation‘s secret weapon.”