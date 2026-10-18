Samson developer Liquid Swords is facing bankruptcy

Samson developer Liquid Swords has reportedly been declared bankrupt after its developers went unpaid for several months.

According to Break It, the Swedish studio will now see the state step in to compensate its around 30 employees. At the same time, it hopes to find a buyer.

Liquid Swords was co-founded in 2020 by Christofer Sundberg, who also co-founded Avalanche and was creative director on Just Cause.

Its debut game, the open-world action title Samson, was released on Steam and the Epic Games Store in April to a mixed reception, with most criticism leveled at the number of bugs in the game.

Sundberg later addressed criticism of the launch game, claiming that Liquid Swords “released a game with flaws for a number of reasons,” without explaining what those reasons were.

“Launching a game is a ton of work and I’m proud of the effort our team has put into seeing Samson from its initial concept, through release,” he said, adding that Liquid Swords would “continue to keep our ears to the ground and improve the game with your support”.

Samson was later released for consoles in September.

In February 2025, the studio announced that it was making a round of layoffs, with Sundberg saying the company was in “a deeply regrettable position, with no choice but to begin the formal process of parting ways with some of our talented team members”