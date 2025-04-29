Sam Lake would like to make a Moomins game, and write a novel after he retires

Sam Lake has shared some of the projects he’d like to work on in the future, as well as the franchise he’d love to work with – the Finnish children’s characters, The Moomins.

Lake said that Remedy Entertainment, the Finnish developer at which he has worked for 30 years, was a “detour” to his dream of novel writing.

“I’m hoping that I will get a chance once I finally retire from making games to still do creative work, and have smaller, more personal projects. But not yet,” Lake told The Game Business.

Lake also joked that although his recent spate of Lifetime Achievement awards has been an honour, he has plenty more to contribute to the video game industry.

“There is a slight feeling of… are you trying to tell me something? Am I done? Have I peaked? Are you telling me… ‘okay, run along now’. But no, I still have a lot of passion and ideas.”

Lake is currently working on multiple games at Remedy, including an unannounced project which he will direct. In the meantime, Remedy is currently developing FBC Firebreak, the release date of which was recently confirmed. The studio is also working on Control 2, as well as remakes of both Max Payne 1 and Max Payne 2, in collaboration with Rockstar.

Lake has said he will contribute to all of those projects, as well as the film and television development deal that Remedy Entertainment recently entered into with Annapurna Pictures. Annapurna is also co-financing Control 2.

Lake was also asked which franchise outside of Remedy’s lineup he would like to work on. His answer was The Moomins.

The Moomins are the main characters in a series of children’s books by Finnish writer and illustrator Tove Jansson. The franchise has spawned two theme parks, Moomin World in Naantali, Finland, and Akebono Children’s Forest Park in Saitama, Japan.