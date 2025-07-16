Sam Lake and Laura Bailey join cast of Surgent Studios’ Dead Take

Dead Take, the upcoming psychological horror game from Tales of Kenzera studio Surgent Studios, has confirmed its cast and announced a release date.

Jane Perry (Baldur’s Gate 3, Dragon Age: The Veilguard), and Alanah Pearce (Cyberpunk 2077, V/H/S/Beyond) join already announced cast members Ben Starr and Neil Newbon.

Dead Take’s cast also includes cameo appearances from Laura Bailey (The Last of Us: Part II, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2), Matthew Mercer (Critical Role, Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth), Sam Lake (Alan Wake II, Max Payne), Travis Willingham (Marvel Rivals, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order), and CDawgVA (Honkai: Star Rail, Card-En-Ciel).

Dead Take will release for PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store on July 31.

The first-person title, published by Pocketpair Publishing, is set in a secluded Hollywood Hills mansion and casts players as an actor (Neil Newbon as Chase Lowry) searching for his friend (Ben Starr as Vinny Monroe), who has gone missing after a lavish party.

“Dead Take is about actors. So we needed actors who’ve lived it,” said Abubakar Salim, creative director. “It’s a game about the high of ambition and the rot underneath it. The lies we tell ourselves to get in the spotlight, and the monsters we become to stay there. Everyone in this cast has felt that pressure. This was a chance to bleed it out.”