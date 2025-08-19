Sakurai explains why he’s making Kirby Air Riders, breaks down gameplay

Masahiro Sakurai revealed the first Kirby Air Riders details in an extensive Nintendo Direct on Tuesday, and explained why he decided to follow up Smash Bros. Ultimate with the racing sequel.

The 45-minute Direct broke down the gameplay modes and features of Air Riders, which is a sequel to the 2003 GameCube title Air Ride, now officially set to release on November 20 for Nintendo Switch 2 for $70/£60.

Sakurai opened the presentation by revealing that the game is developed by frequent collaborator Bandai Namco, with whom he has worked on recent entries in the Super Smash Bros. series.

According to Sakurai, Air Riders was born following a “strong request” from Nintendo’s leadership that he explore a sequel to the GameCube original.

“You might be wondering why I ended up creating a new Kirby Air Ride game,” Sakurai said. “There was a strong request from Mr. [Shinya] Takahashi, head of software development at Nintendo, and Mr. [Satoshi] Mitsuhara, the president of HAL Laboratory at the time.”

He continued: “At the time, I was working on the DLC for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and wasn’t really able to get around to the request, but I managed to create a written proposal at high speed.”

