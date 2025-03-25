Sabrina Carpenter may be the next playable celebrity coming to Fortnite Festival

Singer Sabrina Carpenter looks likely to be the next celebrity to appear in Fortnite’s Festival mode.

Last week Fortnite leaker HYPEX posted on X that Carpenter “might be” the next Icon character coming to Fortnite Festival.

Now those claims have seemingly been given more weight thanks to another insider, Shiina, posting an image on X of a microphone cosmetic found in the game’s files.

The microphone is silver with a sequinned heart on it, and is identical to a microphone Carpenter has used in some of her live shows.

Each season of Fortnite Festival has featured a specific Icon character, based on a real-life musical artist, who can then be unlocked and used in the game’s other modes. Each season also comes with a Music Pass, a Festival-specific Battle Pass which unlocks new songs, poses and instruments themed around that artist.

Fortnite Festival’s eighth season is set to start on April 8, at which point its Icon will become available. The current Season 7 icon is Japanese vocaloid character Hatsune Miku.

Previous Fortnite Festival Icons have included Snoop Dogg, Karol G, Metallica, Billie Eilish, Lady Gaga and The Weeknd.

Fortnite Festival launched on December 9, and is developed by former Guitar Hero and Rock Band studio Harmonix. As in those games, players choose an instrument – lead guitar, bass, vocals or drums – and press buttons to play the notes from a selection of songs.

Last month it was announced that peripheral maker CRKD is teaming with Gibson to make a new range of guitar controllers based on the iconic Les Paul guitar design.

While the guitars are mainly designed for use in Fortnite Festival, all versions also work on PC titles Clone Hero and YARG. Certain versions also work on legacy Rock Band and Guitar Hero games.