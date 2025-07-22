Saber Interactive is working on a Hellraiser game for PS5, Xbox, and PC.

Developed by Boss Team Games, the studio behind Evil Dead: The Game, Clive Barker’s Hellraiser: Revival is a single-player, survival horror action game set in the universe of the iconic horror franchise.

“Discover the tale of Aidan, who must unlock the dark powers of the Genesis Configuration, a mysterious puzzle box, to help his girlfriend from a hellish abyss,” a synopsis for the game reads. “As Aidan, you’ll harness the box’s infernal abilities to survive your pact with the sinister Pinhead and battle against the twisted cult that worships him and the Cenobites.”

Clive Barker, creator of Hellraiser, has been acting as a “guiding hand” for the game’s story, according to an announcement.

“Working on the first true Hellraiser game has been a venture deep into the recesses of my darkest imaginings,” he said. “The dedication that Saber and Boss Team Games have shown is nothing short of remarkable.

“They’ve immersed themselves in the Hellraiser universe, capturing its essence—the seductive pull of suffering, the beauty within the grotesque—and forged a narrative that invites players to step beyond the threshold. I’m eager for both the curious and the damned to experience this new chapter in the Hellraiser mythos, where every moment balances on the brink of nightmare and revelation.”

Matthew Karch, CEO and co-founder of Saber Interactive, added: “Hellraiser is the quintessential horror franchise, and lends itself perfectly to a video game. Saber has had success with horror IPs in the past, and working alongside Clive to create tense gameplay and a new story that delves into the twisted depths of pain and pleasure has been a real treat. We look forward to opening up the gates of hell.”