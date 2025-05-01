Saber confirms it’s delisting Evil Dead: The Game but says it plans to keep the servers online

Saber Interactive has confirmed that it will be delisting Evil Dead: The Game, after fans noticed it was starting to disappear from digital storefronts.

Earlier this week users of the game’s Reddit page noticed that it had been removed from the Epic Games Store and the PlayStation Store, leading to concern that a complete delisting was on the way, followed by a potential shutdown of its online servers.

Now, in a brief statement Saber has confirmed that at least part of this is true, because it is indeed in the process of delisting the game – which is now also gone from Steam, but still on the Xbox Store at the time of writing – but still plans to keep the servers online for now.

“We can confirm we’ve begun the process of removing the game from digital storefronts,” the publisher’s statement reads. “Anyone who has purchased the game will still be able to play it as we plan to keep our servers online for everyone.

“We want to extend a sincere thank you to our community, to those who have been part of the game from the very beginning, and those who have recently joined us. We appreciate all of your support.”

Evil Dead: The Game was originally released on May 13, 2022, meaning its third anniversary is approaching, causing some to suggest that the delisting may be due to a licence expiration. That said, the game is also co-published by Boss Team Games, which in October 2024 released RetroRealms Arcade, a retro-themed title featuring 16-bit style games based The Evil Dead and Halloween.

While Evil Dead: The Game has some single-player elements, it’s mainly an online PvP game, meaning players will hope the servers remain online for the foreseeable future.

Players can choose to play either as the heroes or the Deadites, with the latter team trying to stop the humans achieving their goal. They can also become the demon itself, possessing human players.

A similar fate befell another licensed multiplayer horror game, Friday the 13th: The Game, although it lasted longer before it was delisted. The asymmetrical multiplayer horror game was released in 2017 and continued to enjoy something of a following, despite its dedicated servers being shut down in 2020.

Peer-to-peer matchmaking was still possible after this, even after the game was delisted in December 2023 due to an expired licence, but its entire servers were finally shut down in December 2024, ending the game entirely.