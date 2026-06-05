Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio’s Virtua Fighter project is officially titled Virtua Fighter Crossroads

Like a Dragon / Yakuza developer Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio has revealed the first proper gameplay trailer for its Virtua Fighter project.

The game’s title is now officially Virtua Fighter Crossroads, confirming a leak that appeared on Chinese social networks and Reddit last month.

This confirms that it’s the sixth main entry in the game, rather than a spin-off, remaster or reboot.

A trailer for the game appears to show a much stronger focus on narrative this time, along with more mature content (there are multiple instances of swearing).

“In the trailer featuring new fighter Cielo, fans got just a taste of the cinematic narrative and intense action that will define RGG Studio’s foray into this unconventional new approach to the fighting game genre, all while retaining the series’ core legacy of pure, realistic combat with simple controls that made it a pillar of the industry,” the game’s official description reads.

“This distinct mode will live alongside a robust Versus mode experience, featuring a full suite of local and online modes.”

The game will be released in 2027, and a showcase explaining more will air later today at 5pm PT / 8pm ET / 1am BST.

This showcase will offer “a deep dive on what fans can expect, including more details on the new battle system and the prominent writing talent involved in this project.”

It was first announced that Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio was working on a new Virtua Fighter game at The Game Awards in December 2024.

After this, a remaster of Virtua Fighter 5 – titled Virtua Fighter 5 R.E.V.O. – was released on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X/S last year, offering an enhanced port of PS4 release Virtua Fighter 5 Ultimate Showdown, featuring support for 4K graphics, rollback netcode and various balancing tweaks.

Virtua Fighter 5 R.E.V.O. was then released on Switch 2 in March 2026, marking the first release of a Virtua Fighter game on a Nintendo console in the series’ 33-year history.