Russia moves to seize World of Tanks developer over Ukraine support

The Russian government has moved to seize the assets of Lesta Studios due to the former owner, Wargaming, supporting Ukraine.

Court documents obtained by RIA show that the state has moved to essentially entirely absorb the company, which split from Wargaming in 2022.

“Statement of claim by the Deputy Prosecutor General of Russia to prohibit the activities of the association consisting of V.V. Kisly and M.A. Khatazhaev and to transfer shares in the authorized capital of the defendants to the state,” reads the documents.

Wargaming, best known as the developer of World of Wanks, ended its operations in Russia and Belarus in 2022. In February of the same year, Wargaming fired creative director Sergey Burkatovskiy over his public support of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“Sergey Burkatovskiy expressed his personal opinion on social media which categorically does not reflect the position of the company,” a Wargaming representative said at the time. “He has been let go and is no longer at the company.”

Reportedly, the Russian prosecutor general’s office believes that Lesta Malik Khatazhaev and Wargaming.net owner Viktor Kisly are part of an “association that carries out extremist activities.”

To support this, the state used headlines that highlighted Ukrainian soldiers playing Wargaming titles on the front line following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Wargaming’s support of Ukraine via charity work is also cited as the reason for the seizure.

In 2023, Wargaming launched Ukraine-themed bundles featuring valuable in-game content across six of its games. 100% of the proceeds from those bundles went towards purchasing specialised ambulances equipped with life-saving equipment, including defibrillators, cardiac monitors, and oxygen tanks.

“C-type ambulances are highly specialized vehicles, equipped with the essential defibrillators, cardiac monitors, oxygen tanks, and artificial lung ventilator devices needed to keep the injured alive until they can reach an operating room. Each ambulance funded will help save hundreds of lives,” said Wargaming at the time.