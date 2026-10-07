RuneScape studio pulls trailer, says a partner broke its anti-AI rule without its knowledge, and it’s happened before

RuneScape studio Jagex has pulled a trailer for its upcoming Dragon Slayer 2 quest, after players apparent AI art in it.

The trailer made its debut during RuneFest last weekend, and players quickly suggested that some of the artwork showed tell-tale signs that it was generated with AI.

At one point a knight is shown with six fingers, while in another shot a knight leaps forward and briefly appears to be wearing a modern pair of trainers.

This was particularly questionable given that Jagex has a strict anti-genAI policy, and has promised players that it would never use it to replace its artists.

Jagex has now pulled the trailer offline, and in a statement posted on the official RuneScape Reddit page, marketing director Alec Sween has explained what happened.

According to Sween, the trailer was created by an external partner who was presumably made aware of Jagex’s anti-AI policy but appears to have used it anyway.

“We’re aware of the concerns raised about the Dragon Slayer 2 trailer and have taken it down, while we investigate urgently,” Sween explained.

“This trailer was produced by a trusted external partner who had explicitly confirmed that GenAI would not be used. But, among other things, there’s a sixth finger and, well, that’s pretty hard to explain away. For that we apologise.”

The same thing twice in a row makes it “frankly even more crap”, Sween says

Sween also made it clear that the issue is particularly frustrating because a week ago clothing company 100 Thieves had to apologise for teasing a concept piece for a RuneScape collaboration which also used AI, stating that Jagex’s “games and artwork are built on the creativity and craft of human artists and developers, and [it] would not have approved of the use of AI in this”.

“Our position is clear at Jagex,” Sween stated. “We don’t use GenAI to create our games, artwork or creative assets, and will not knowingly allow it to be used on our behalf.

“This is the second time in quick succession that concerns about generative AI have arisen through partners we trusted, and for us that highlights an issue with our own processes which we must address.”

“Immediately following RuneFest we’re overhauling our review processes, and we’re going to work with and commission creators from the community to make sure that the story of Dragon Slayer II is told to the standard befitting of such an update.”

Speaking in another Reddit thread to a player who had pointed out this was the second time this had happened, Sween replied: “It is the second one, you’re correct, it’s what makes it even more egregious and frankly even more crap. That isn’t lost on me or us.”