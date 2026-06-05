RuneScape: Dragonwilds is leaving Early Access and coming to PS5 and Xbox Series X/S in September

RuneScape: Dragonwilds will be leaving Early Access in three months, publisher and developer Jagex has confirmed.

The co-op survival crafting game launched on Steam Early Access in April 2025, and currently has a Very Positive rating on Steam, with 81% of its 19,000+ reviews marked as Positive.

During this Early Access period, the game sold more than 1 million copies, according to Jagex.

Now the UK-based studio has announced during today’s Summer Game Fest showcase that RuneScape: Dragonwilds will be leaving Early Access and fully releasing as version 1.0 on September 15.

On the same day, the game will be released on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S for the first time.

The full release will include the new Scorned Wilderness update, as well as all content from the upcoming Umbral Sands expansion which is set to release this Summer.

The game – which can be played either solo or in co-op in teams of four – sees players exploring the content of Ashenfall to discover why transformative magic has been spreading across the dragon-infested land.

“Embark on quests, level skills while exploring a beautiful, hand-crafted world,” the game’s description reads. “This all-new adventure blends high-fantasy and iconic RuneScape lore on an undiscovered continent.

“Battle legendary RuneScape creatures like Zogres, challenge Black Knights and the entirely new and fearsome Garou, all set to a sweeping soundtrack of reorchestrated RuneScape classics and hours of brand-new music.”

In a statement announcing the game’s September release, executive producer Jesse America said: “Our community has been at the heart of RuneScape: Dragonwilds from day one.

“Every update throughout Early Access has been shaped by player feedback, and we’re incredibly proud of what we’ve built together. Launching 1.0 this September is a huge milestone for the team, and we’re excited to continue growing RuneScape: Dragonwilds with players for years to come.”