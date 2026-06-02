RuneScape: Dragonwilds, Gitaroo Man, and more are being added to PS Plus

RuneScape: Dragonwilds is coming to PlayStation Plus on day one when it launches on PS5 in Fall of 2026, and that’s just the first of several new announcements.

The games were announced during the June 2026 PlayStation State of Play showcase. The segment was kicked off with RuneScape: Dragonwilds debuting as a PS+ Premium and Extra title, along with three newly added retro titles.

The Classics Catalogue titles are the legendary Gitaroo Man, Psi-Ops: The Mindgate Conspiracy, and Onimusha: Dawn of Dreams, all available as part of the Premium subscription.

Gitaroo Man is a beloved cult-classic PS2 game launching on PS+ in June 2026. Psi-Ops: The Mindgate Conspiracy is coming July 2026, and Onimusha: Dawn of Dreams will be added in August 2026.

Onimusha’s inclusion seems particularly timely, as the State of Play showcase also announced a demo for the upcoming Onimusha: Way of the Sword.

A full list of the announced PS+ games can be found below:

RuneScape: Dragonwilds – Fall 2026, Premium and Extra

Gitaroo Man – June 2026, Premium

Psi-Ops: The Mindgate Conspiracy – July 2026, Premium

Onimusha: Dawn of Dreams – August 2026, Premium

Sony recently announced the three games coming to the PlayStation Plus Essential tier this June. The first of these games is Grounded: Fully Yoked Edition, developed by Obsidian and published by Xbox Game Studios.

Grounded was originally released back in 2020 as an early access game on Xbox and PC, before getting its full release on 2022. It then came to PS4, PS5 and Switch in 2024 as part of Xbox’s move to make some of its first-party games multiplatform.