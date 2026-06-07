Rumor: Gears of War: E-Day is cancelled on PS5

Gears of War: E-Day is cancelled on PS5 consoles, according to a gaming industry insider.

The rumor comes from Giant Bomb’s Jeff Grubb during Giant Bomb @ Nite Day 2. During the stream, Grubb says: “Gears of War: E-Day was gonna be on PS5. It’s not anymore. That just happened. That is a decision that just got made.

“They’re going backwards on this stuff,” Grubb continues. “They were like, ‘this battle doesn’t make any sense,’ now they’re like, ‘exclusives!’ to what, sell another 20 million Xboxes?”

According to Jeff Grubb, Gears of War: E-Day will not release on PS5.



"Gears of War E-Day was gonna be on PS5. It's not anymore. That just happened. That was a decision that just got made."



via Giant Bomb @ Nite Day 2 https://t.co/jLH1AYzmWs pic.twitter.com/37PPt9tSj6 — Wario64 (@Wario64) June 7, 2026

IGN’s Michael Higham chimes in with a joking remark; “It’s like E-Day for PlayStation gamers.”

This follows Xbox CEO Asha Sharma stating that the Xbox platform “must have exclusive content and services.”

Gears of War: E-Day is set to be a big part of the Xbox Game Showcase scheduled for Sunday, June 7. Platforms have not yet been announced for E-Day, and while PS5 may have been considered for launch, Grubb’s comments seem to indicate that is no longer the case.

2025’s Gears of War Reloaded did launch on PS5, which led many to believe E-Day would do the same.

In a tweet at the end of May, Xbox announced that Fable would be delayed to 2027, while also seemingly committing to a 2026 release date for Gears of War: E-Day and more.

If you want to keep up with the Xbox showcase and other Summer Game Fest announcements, make sure to use our SGF livestream schedule.