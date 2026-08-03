RPG Star Trek Legends is being delisted this month and shutting down in September

Licensed RPG Star Trek Legends is shutting down next month, its developer has confirmed.

The turn-based role-playing game was originally released on Apple Arcade in 2021, before coming to PC in early 2024. Console versions came to PlayStation, Xbox and Switch in December 2024.

It appears that the console versions were recently quietly delisted, however, and developer Tilting Point has now announced that all other versions will soon be following suit.

“Captains, every mission must eventually reach its final frontier,” an update posted on the game’s Steam page reads.

“Since Star Trek: Legends first invited players to take command of the USS Artemis and journey into the Nexus, we have been honored to see so many of you assemble your away teams, recruit legendary heroes and villains from across the Star Trek universe, and boldly explore this adventure with us.

“Today, we are sharing the difficult news that Star Trek: Legends will be sunset. As part of this process, Star Trek: Legends will no longer be available to download from digital storefronts beginning August 20, 2026.

“Players who have already downloaded the game before this date will still be able to play until September 3, 2026, when the game will officially be taken offline and will no longer be playable.

“We want to sincerely thank every player who has joined us on this voyage. Your support, passion, feedback, and dedication over the years have meant the world to our team. From all of us, thank you for being part of the Star Trek: Legends community and for making this journey through the Nexus such a memorable one. Live long and prosper.”

Star Trek Legends had players stepping into the role of the captain of the USS Artemis, a Federation starship developed to be able to enter and explore the Nexus (Star Trek’s equivalent of Heaven).

When the Artemis’s crew goes missing, the captain has to recruit a new crew of Starfleet officers and other allies, from a selection of characters who’ve also been stranded in the Nexus from different eras.