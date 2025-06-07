Round-Up: All 20 upcoming indie games revealed at Day of the Devs

The latest Day of the Devs presentation has just ended.

Taking place directly after the main Summer Game Fest presentation, Day of the Devs featured a further look at 20 upcoming indie games.

Highlights of today’s show included Thick as Thieves (the latest game from Deus Ex creator Warren Spector) Escape Academy 2 and Ratatan, the spiritual successor to Patapon.

The full list of games shown was as follows:

Big Walk

Blighted (world premiere)

Consume Me

Dosa Divas

Escape Academy 2 (world premiere)

Marvel Cosmic Invasion

Mixtape

Moonlighter 2: The Endless Vault

Neverway

Off

Please, Watch the Artwork (world premiere)

Pocket Boss

Possessor(s)

Ratatan

Relooted (world premiere)

Snap and Grab

Sword of the Sea

Thick as Thieves

Tire Boy (world premiere)

Toem 2

You can rewatch the presentation in the embed at the top of this article, or on the official Day of the Devs YouTube channel.

Established in 2012 by Double Fine and iam8bit, Day of the Devs is a regular showcase designed to promote upcoming indie games at no cost to either developers or players.

Previously, its organisers achieved this by relying heavily on industry sponsorship, proceeds from game bundles and largely donated time.

Last year, however, Day of the Devs became a fully independent non-profit organisation – separating the showcase from any affiliation with Double Fine owner Microsoft.