Roman Reigns and Jason Momoa tapped for Street Fighter movie adaptation

Several actors are in talks to star in an upcoming street Fighter adaptation from Legendary Pictures, it’s claimed.

Andrew Koji (Bullet Train), Jason Momoa (A Minecraft Movie, Game of Thrones), Noah Centineo (Warfare), and Roman Reigns (Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw, WWE) are all in talks to join the project, according to Deadline.

The upcoming film adaptation is reportedly a co-production between Capcom and Legendary Pictures.

Street Fighter has received several adaptations, both live-action and animated. The most notable live-action adaptation came with 1994’s Street Fighter. The film starred Jean-Claude Van Damme, Raúl Juliá and Kylie Minogue.

Despite critical panning at the time, the film was a commercial success, earning a reported $100 million from a budget of just $35 million. Smaller budget projects followed, with rumours swirling of a big-budget television adaptation for some time.

While Capcom has adapted some of its most popular gaming properties, the results have been mixed. Director Paul W. S. Anderson has been involved with seven Capcom adaptations, which have received mixed reviews from critics and fans.

If the project goes ahead, it’ll be another live-action adaptation of a beloved video game franchise for Jason Momoa, who earlier this year appeared in A Minecraft Movie, which has gone on to be a box office smash.

After four weekends, A Minecraft Movie reached $816.6 million at the global box office. While the film had a stronger opening weekend than The Super Mario Bros Movie, it appears to have dropped off quicker, meaning it has some way to go to beat its total worldwide gross of $1.360 billion.