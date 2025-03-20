RollerCoaster Tycoon 3 is now available on Xbox and PS5, publisher Atari has announced.

21 years after its original release on PC, the third instalment of the popular RollerCoaster Tycoon theme park builder simulation series is now available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One. The game is available on the consoles’ digital storefronts for $29.99 / £24.99.

RollerCoaster Tycoon 3 lets players build the theme park of their dreams in both career and open sandbox modes. The Complete Edition includes the base game, along with both the Soaked and Wild expansions, which give players the ability to build water parks and zoos respectively.

RollerCoaster Tycoon 3 is considered a turning point for the franchise, as it was the first to introduce 3D graphics in place of the previous games’ sprite-based isometric view. The new graphical style allowed for innovations like the Coaster Cam, which allowed players to take a first-person view and ‘ride’ the coasters they designed.

The third RollerCoaster Tycoon also introduced MixMaster, which allowed players to create coordinated fireworks shows with accompanying music, and a major change to park guests – called ‘peeps’ – which saw them come into the park in groups, with some groups influenced by the time of day. Teenagers, for example, will appear more often at night, while families with small children will appear in the mornings and afternoons.

Within a week of its original launch in November 2004, RollerCoaster Tycoon 3 became the best-selling PC game on all of Amazon. By the end of the year, it placed ninth on the top 10 best-selling PC games for the entire year, despite only being available for just under two months of that time.

RollerCoaster Tycoon 3 was released on Switch back in 2020. In December last year, Rollercoaster Tycoon Classic was also released on Switch, at a price of $24.99 / £22.49. The compilation contains Rollercoaster Tycoon and its sequel Rollercoaster Tycoon 2, which were originally released in 1999 and 2002 respectively. This also marked the first time the original games were released on a Nintendo system.

Rollercoaster Tycoon Classic also includes the Toolkit, Wacky Worlds and Time Twister expansion packs previously released, making for a total of 95 scenarios across both titles.