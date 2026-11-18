The employment tribunal brought against Rockstar has come to an end, pending a final judgement.

The tribunal, which is being held in Glasgow, Scotland, concerns 34 workers who were suddenly let go from Rockstar in 2025. Their union has claimed this was an act of ‘union busting’, which is illegal under UK labour law.

Arguments have been heard on both sides, with Rockstar denying these allegations. They claim that the workers were dismissed for leaking confidential information to people outside of Rockstar.

The union representing the workers, the IWGB, says that any communications between the workers and outside sources were protected under labour laws. They have also accused Rockstar of spying on workers in a union-related Discord.

Chris Bratt from People Make Games attended the latest hearing, and reports that the judgement could take “anywhere from a few weeks up to a few months” to be reached. In the meantime, the affected workers cannot resume their jobs at Rockstar.

Bratt quotes one of the fired workers, speaking with him while waiting for the verdict. “Honestly, it’s just sort of blended together,” they say. “It’s been so long, that after the first 6 months or so it became the new depressing reality. I’m hoping the judgement will release us from it.”

While others have since moved on from Rockstar, others wish to return to the workplace, should the tribunal side in their favour. Prior to their dismissals, they were working on GTA 6. Due to this, they have previously encouraged their supporters not to boycott GTA 6.

This all comes on the eve of GTA 6’s launch. However, many are playing already, either because it is already out in their region, or because they used the ‘New Zealand trick’ to get it running ahead of time. As a result, it is already the most-viewed game on Twitch, even before its official release in North America and Europe.