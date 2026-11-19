Grand Theft Auto 6’s producer says Rockstar opted against building a Disney World-style theme park because of the work required and its belief that it “didn’t have a strong narrative reason” to send the game’s protagonists there.

Walt Disney World is one of the most famous landmarks of the real-life state of Florida, so naturally many fans were expecting to see Rockstar parody the theme park in GTA 6, especially because the park was previously parodied in the original GTA: Vice City game, with adverts for ‘Fun World’, complete with a fairytale castle.

Speaking to VGC in an upcoming interview, Rockstar North co-studio head Rob Nelson explained that the omission was a case of the studio deciding where best to allocate its resources, especially given the depth of content players would expect from a fully functioning theme park.

“The obvious reason?” Nelson laughed, “It’s about whether there’s a narrative reason to spend that time to make a fully functioning theme park. We just figure out what we do need to support the story and support the feeling of being in Leonida.

“A theme park would represent a lot of work that we didn’t have, and we didn’t have a strong narrative reason to send them there,” he added.

Asked if it was because players would likely expect a large number of fully working rides, Nelson replied: “Yeah, that’s the challenge: where do you stop? When do you feel like it’s enough? We went as hard as we could on interiors, but you’ve got to fill them – they have to feel natural.”

The producer gave a similar answer when we asked about the decision to omit certain mini-games like darts and bowling from the game.

“Even we… you hear they have unlimited money or unlimited time, even we do not and so sometimes you just have to admit we are not going to be able to make this to the level we feel we need to,” he said.

After 13 years of anticipation, GTA 6 was finally released this week. VGC’s review of GTA 6 called it “the game of the generation.”

“Grand Theft Auto 6 is a modern masterpiece. Rockstar’s developers have created a remarkable open world that excels in storytelling, gameplay, visuals, music and technology to achieve something truly unmatched. Minor performance issues don’t dull the sparkle of an absolute must-play experience. GTA 6 was more than worth the wait.”