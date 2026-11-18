Rockstar has suggested that Grand Theft Auto 6 won’t get 60 FPS support post-launch, even on PlayStation 5 Pro.

This was confirmed in a statement to Kotaku, with Rockstar‘s technology production director Marc Chambers arguing that the PS5 Pro wouldn’t be capable of getting the game to run at 60 FPS.

“Our base presentation makes use of ray-traced reflections and global illumination,” Chambers told Kotaku. “On the PS5 Pro, this is enhanced with the addition of ray-traced shadows, as well as overall added clarity through the use of PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution (PSSR).

“The PS5 Pro features an upgraded graphics processor and upscaling technology that we leverage to increase the game’s visual fidelity.”

With Chambers describing this as the “base” presentation for GTA 6 on PS5 Pro, it doesn’t sound like Rockstar is willing to turn down graphics settings on the platform to secure a higher frame rate. As it stands, he says that the PS5 Pro couldn’t go above 30 FPS with these settings.

“While the PS5 Pro’s central processor is slightly better than the PS5 base console, it is not powerful enough to run the game’s complex simulation at higher frame rates,” he says.

60 FPS has largely been seen as the industry standard for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S releases. The Blood of Dawnwalker almost released with a 30 FPS cap, but announced a 60 FPS performance mode prior to launch, following pushback online. Other games that launched at 30 FPS went on to get 60 FPS modes added post-launch, like Cyberpunk 2077.

The good news is that GTA 6 can at least maintain 30 FPS on the PS5 Pro, regardless of what the player is doing. That is at least according to analysis from Digital Foundry. However, they found that there were more frame rate dips on the base PS5, even in normal gameplay.

One platform that Rockstar was willing to compromise on was the Xbox Series S. There are noticeably fewer details in this version of the game, but it still suffers from frame rate drops.