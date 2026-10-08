Rockstar reveals some of GTA 6’s radio stations, says players can now listen to the radio and podcasts on foot

Rockstar has shared the first information on the radio stations in Grand Theft Auto 6.

Six of the stations in the game have been revealed, and users can listen to previews from each station now on the Grand Theft Auto 6 website.

The studio also announced that podcasts will be available, for the first time in the GTA series.

While previous GTA games have featured talk radio stations, these work like the other radio stations in that they’re always ‘active’ and running every time you switch to that station.

Podcasts, however, will be in-demand, presumably meaning users will be able to choose from a list of episodes and listen to them when they’re ready to.

Rockstar also confirmed that both radio stations and podcasts will now be accessible on foot, meaning players no longer need to be sitting in a car to hear them. Players will be able to wear headphones or earbuds connected to their character’s phone, and listen on the move.

The descriptions of the first six confirmed radio stations in GTA 6 are as follows: