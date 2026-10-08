Rockstar reveals some of GTA 6’s radio stations, says players can now listen to the radio and podcasts on foot
On-demand podcasts and earbuds are new features being added this time
Rockstar has shared the first information on the radio stations in Grand Theft Auto 6.
Six of the stations in the game have been revealed, and users can listen to previews from each station now on the Grand Theft Auto 6 website.
The studio also announced that podcasts will be available, for the first time in the GTA series.
While previous GTA games have featured talk radio stations, these work like the other radio stations in that they’re always ‘active’ and running every time you switch to that station.
Podcasts, however, will be in-demand, presumably meaning users will be able to choose from a list of episodes and listen to them when they’re ready to.
Rockstar also confirmed that both radio stations and podcasts will now be accessible on foot, meaning players no longer need to be sitting in a car to hear them. Players will be able to wear headphones or earbuds connected to their character’s phone, and listen on the move.
The descriptions of the first six confirmed radio stations in GTA 6 are as follows:
- Cocoteo FM: Leonida’s home for the best of modern Latin music. Hosted by El Martillo and La Gata and featuring everything from bachata and merengue to dembow and reggaeton — Cocoteo FM is el party que nunca se apaga.
- Back Country Radio: MW and Delta Dawne blast renegade country music to the Grassrivers, Port Gellhorn, and beyond. Stay tuned for Back Country’s roving reporter, swamp meteorologist, and Delta’s not-so-secret lover Mud Dog Mike checking in from the driver’s seat of his Grassrivers airboat.
- AfroBank FM: Turn up the gbedu with Burna and Palmsy, AfroBank FM’s dynamic duo curating the best in African music, from 20th-century classics and undiscovered gems to contemporary sounds like amapiano, 3-step, and more.
- The Chamber 106.6: Crushing metal has landed in Leonida. Jump in the pit with DJ Kerry and DJ Tom for classic metal from the ‘80s and beyond as they channel Leonida’s deep metal roots.
- Flash FM: The Vice City institution that delivers the best in pop music with Robyn and Alex — guaranteed to make you dance no matter where you find yourself in the Goodtime State.
- Dirty South Classics: A little southern hospitality from Trick and Trina, blasting regional rap and hip-hop classics. From the beach to the block, nobody reps Leonida and the South like they do.