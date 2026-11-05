Rockstar releases nearly 40 new GTA 6 screenshots ahead of launch

Rockstar has just released a gallery of brand-new Grand Theft Auto 6 screenshots.

This gallery gives us a sneak peek at some of the locations in Leonida, as well as new screenshots of Jason, Lucia, and some of the supporting characters.

This comes as we are now just two weeks away from GTA 6’s long-awaited release on November 19. That is after numerous delays, as well as fears that GTA 6 would be pushed back once again into 2027.

These screenshots are mostly more cinematic in nature, so there isn’t much to be gleaned from them gameplay-wise. For that, we still defer to the gameplay reveal that was shared via Netflix in August.

It adds to what has already been a very carefully crafted promotional campaign for GTA 6. Rockstar has been cautious with what it shows us, curating its reveals as to not give too much away.

Of course, this was severely impacted by the unprecedented leaks that have come out of Rockstar during GTA 6’s development. The worst of which saw a leaker (or group of leakers), going by the name Cyberleek, seemingly gain access to the game months before release and share full gameplay clips online.

As for official reveals, we can expect a launch-day trailer from Rockstar, but otherwise, it seems that the developer wants us to wait until the game is in our hands.

GTA 6 will release on November 19 on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S. A PC port is expected some time later.