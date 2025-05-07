Rockstar reiterates that the latest GTA 6 trailer was captured on PS5

Rockstar Games has re-confirmed that its latest trailer for Grand Theft Auto 6 was captured on PS5 hardware.

The trailer, which was released on Tuesday, was predictably extremely popular, and at the time of writing has nearly 80 million views after one day.

At the end of the trailer, when the game’s recently announced May 26, 2026 release date is shown, a message appears at the bottom of the screen stating: “Captured on PS5.”

Despite this, some have been wondering just how much of the trailer is actual PS5 footage, and how much of it consists of cutscenes – where lighting and detail can be more easily controlled – and how much is gameplay.

In a new post by the official Rockstar Games account on X, the studio clarified: “Grand Theft Auto VI Trailer 2 was captured entirely in-game from a PlayStation 5, comprised of equal parts gameplay and cutscenes.”

It’s still not clear whether this means the base PS5 console or the PS5 Pro, but until Rockstar clarifies otherwise it can be assumed to be the former.

The jump in graphical detail can be partly explained by the fact that this is the first brand new Grand Theft Auto game for two generations, because GTA 5 was originally released on Xbox 360 and PS3 before being remastered for Xbox One and PS4, then again for Xbox Series X/S and PS5.

Grand Theft Auto VI Trailer 2 was captured entirely in-game from a PlayStation 5, comprised of equal parts gameplay and cutscenes. pic.twitter.com/JWFfVYm3on — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) May 7, 2025

The new trailer introduces the game’s protagonists, Jason Duval and Lucia Caminos, and was followed by a large update on the game’s official website giving biographies of the two playable characters, among others.

“Meeting Lucia could be the best or worst thing to ever happen to him. Jason knows how he’d like it to turn out but right now, it’s hard to tell,” reads a profile of Jason’s character released by Rockstar.

“Jason wants an easy life, but things just keep getting harder. Jason grew up around the grifters and crooks. After a stint in the Army trying to shake off his troubled teens, he found himself in the Keys doing what he knows best, working for local drug runners. It might be time to try something new.”

Lucia’s profile reads: “Lucia’s father taught her to fight as soon as she could walk. Life has been coming at her swinging ever since. Fighting for her family landed her in the Leonida Penitentiary. Sheer luck got her out. Lucia’s learned her lesson — only smart moves from here. More than anything, Lucia wants the good life her mom has dreamed of since her days in Liberty City — but instead of half-baked fantasies, Lucia is prepared to take matters into her own hands.”