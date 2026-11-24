A Red Dead Redemption film or TV show is possible, with Rockstar reportedly considering its options.

As reported by The Ankler, Rockstar is open to reaching a licensing agreement to adapt Red Dead Redemption. According to one of the sources, Rockstar has suggested a price tag of “more than $100 million minimum” for these movie rights.

The report states that this agreement could include a film or TV show.

It’s also claimed that Rockstar has no interest in a Grand Theft Auto film or TV adaptation and is only considering Red Dead Redemption as a candidate.

Given the monumental success of GTA 5 and now GTA 6, it’s likely that Hollywood would be interested in adapting the series. The only hurdle would be getting Rockstar and Take-Two on board, although this report would suggest that neither sees the value in this.

However, if Red Dead Redemption is the only series up for grabs, it’s still very possible that some studios would be willing to foot the bill. Red Dead Redemption 2 had the second-biggest launch of an entertainment project, only sitting behind GTA 5 at the time. It’s proven to have cultural staying power too, eight years after launch.

The report makes no mention of whether Rockstar would prefer a potential Red Dead Redemption adaptation to follow the story of the games or tell a unique story within the same setting. Modern video game adaptations can take wildly different approaches, with The Last of Us show mostly remaining faithful, whereas the recent Resident Evil movie only had brief allusions to the games.

Rockstar has not commented on this report, and hasn’t expressed a desire to bring either of its big franchises to the big screen. Right now, it is enjoying the launch of GTA 6, which has proven to be even more successful than its predecessor.