Rockstar is giving last-gen GTA 5 owners a free upgrade

Rockstar has announced that anyone who owns the digital version of Grand Theft Auto 5 on PS4 or Xbox One will receive a free upgrade to the current generation version of the game.

Announced as part of a GTA Online update, Rockstar said that those who own any PS4 version or the digital Xbox One version of Grand Theft Auto V will be able to upgrade to the PS5 or Xbox Series X|S versions at no additional cost.

The free upgrade will be released on Thursday. The current generation versions of GTA 5 were released on March 15, 2022, and included major graphical and performance upgrades.

According to Rockstar, the current-generation ports, “introduced high-end PC visuals to the console experience with new graphics modes featuring up to 4K resolution, a frame rate of up to 60 frames per second, improved texture quality, HDR options, and ray tracing — as well as utilizing the technical advancements of the latest console hardware for faster loading times, immersive 3D audio, support for platform-specific features, and more.”

The next game in the series, Grand Theft Auto 6, is due to release on November 19, 2026. The last trailer for the game, which has been the subject of seemingly endless speculation and anticipation, was released in May of 2025.

When GTA 6 was first revealed, the game’s initial trailer finished by slating the game for 2025. The game was later delayed to May 26, 2026. In November 2025, the game was then delayed until November 2026.