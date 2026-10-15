Rockstar has revealed the official launch trailer for Grand Theft Auto 6

Rockstar has released the official launch trailer for Grand Theft Auto 6.

The 90-second trailer details the game’s plot, and introduces newcomers to the protagonists Jason and Lucia.

“Vice City, USA,” the trailer’s official description reads. “Jason and Lucia have always known the deck is stacked against them.

“But when an easy score goes wrong, they find themselves on the darkest side of the sunniest place in America, in the middle of a criminal conspiracy stretching across the state of Leonida — forced to rely on each other more than ever if they want to make it out alive.”

The new trailer features original music from French electronic music duo Justice. The pair have composed the game’s original score, Rockstar says.

It has also confirmed that a new Justice single, Flower in a Hurricane feat. Tame Impala, SZA, and King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard, will be available on Grand Theft Auto 6: The Album, the game’s official soundtrack.

Rockstar states that the trailer was captured entirely on a PlayStation 5, but doesn’t specify whether this is the base console or a PlayStation 5 Pro.

Grand Theft Auto 6 will be released on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S on November 19, and will be the studio’s first major new single-player release since Red Dead Redemption 2, which arrived on PS4 and Xbox One in 2018.

In a recent interview with Bloomberg, studio heads Phil Hooker and Aaron Garbut said there won’t be another eight-year gap between GTA 6 and Rockstar’s next game after that.

According to the pair, the technology created for this game, as well as the team that was formed to work on it, will carry over to the next project, which should reduce development time.

“The engine, the tools and the team we’ve built during this project will allow us to do things more quickly,” Hooker said. “I feel confident that we can build on top of this and go more sideways than upwards to build more compelling content.”

Garbut added: “We foundationally changed a lot of stuff on this project. But now it’s done, and we’re not going to rip it apart.”