Grand Theft Auto 6’s second trailer is here

Rockstar has released the second trailer for Grand Theft Auto 6, after delaying the game to 2026.

The trailer introduces the game’s dual protagonists and establishes the story of the game. GTA 6 takes place in Vice City, which most famously appeared in Grand Theft Auto: Vice City on PlayStation 2.

“Jason and Lucia have always known the deck is stacked against them,” reads a story synopsis for GTA 6. “But when an easy score goes wrong, they find themselves on the darkest side of the sunniest place in America, in the middle of a conspiracy stretching across the state of Leonida — forced to rely on each other more than ever if they want to make it out alive.”

“Jason grew up around grifters and crooks. After a stint in the Army trying to shake off his troubled teens, he found himself in the Keys doing what he knows best, working for local drug runners. It might be time to try something new. Meeting Lucia could be the best or worst thing to ever happen to him. Jason knows how he’d like it to turn out but right now, it’s hard to tell.

Lucia’s father taught her to fight as soon as she could walk. Life has been coming at her swinging ever since. Fighting for her family landed her in the Leonida Penitentiary. Sheer luck got her out. Lucia’s learned her lesson — only smart moves from here.

“More than anything, Lucia wants the good life her mom has dreamed of since their days in Liberty City — but instead of half-baked fantasies, Lucia is prepared to take matters into her own hands. Fresh out of prison and ready to change the odds in her favor, Lucia’s committed to her plan — no matter what it takes.”

The trailer features the song Hot Together by The Pointer Sisters. The end of the trailer states that the footage was captured via PlayStation 5.

After months of speculation, Rockstar confirmed on Friday that the game would now launch in May 2026. In a statement from Rockstar, the company apologised for the delay.

“With every game we have released, the goal has always been to try and exceed your expectations, and Grand Theft Auto VI is no exception. We hope you understand that we need this extra time to deliver at the level of quality you expect and deserve.”

Strauss Zelnick, CEO of Rockstar Games parent Take-Two, stated that the publisher supported Rockstar’s request for more time to finish the game.

“We support fully Rockstar Games taking additional time to realize their creative vision for Grand Theft Auto VI, which promises to be a ground-breaking, blockbuster entertainment experience that exceeds audience expectations,” he said.

“While we take the movement of our titles seriously and appreciate the vast and deep global anticipation for Grand Theft Auto VI, we remain steadfast in our commitment to excellence.

“As we continue to release our phenomenal pipeline, we expect to deliver a multi-year period of growth in our business and enhanced value for our shareholders.”

Rockstar Games employees didn’t believe that Grand Theft Auto 6 was going to come out in 2025, prior to its delay to 2026, it’s claimed.

Rockstar’s delay announcement may result in numerous other studios confirming 2025 releases for their own games. Earlier this year, a Bloomberg report claimed that rival game publishers were waiting as long as possible to commit to their release dates for next Fall, because of GTA 6’s planned release.

The report claimed that publishers wanted to see if GTA 6 would make its deadline or be delayed until 2026, with the goal being to put significant distance between the release of their own games and Rockstar’s.