Rockstar hackers actually made Take-Two’s stock increase, after leaking how much GTA Online is making

Following the release of information that reportedly revealed how much money GTA Online is making, Take-Two’s stock price enjoyed one of its strongest days so far this year.

Earlier this week, the hacker group ShinyHunters threatened the GTA maker, saying it would release confidential data about the series if its demands weren’t met.

Following the threat, Rockstar confirmed that the breach was legitimate, but claimed it would have no material impact on the studio or the development of GTA 6.

Now the group has released the information online, reportedly focusing largely on how much money GTA Online is currently making across the five platforms it is available on.

In GTA Online, players can buy Shark Cards, which give players in-game currency. Shark Cards range in price from the Tiger Shark card, which gives players $250,000 in-game dollars for $4.99/£3.29, to the Megalodon Shark card, which gives players $10,000,000 of in-game cash for $99.99/£64.99.

According to the leaked data, Rockstar is making more than $1 million a day from GTA Online, and around $500 million annually.

Following the revelations surrounding how much money the game is still making in 2026, Take-Two‘s stock shot up when trading opened on Tuesday morning. Opening around $202 a share, it then rose to almost $208 dollars a share. This surge added around $1 billion to the mega publisher’s market cap.

Rockstar has yet to reveal its plans for the next iteration of GTA Online, which first launched in October 2013, around two weeks after the original release of GTA 5.

Since then, the online mode has become a behemoth and has contributed significantly to GTA 5’s absurd sales figures over the past decade since the game’s release.

Grand Theft Auto 6’s current release date is November 19, 2026, following two high-profile delays. The game was originally planned to release in Fall 2025, but this was then pushed back to May 26, 2026, before Rockstar then announced the new November date.