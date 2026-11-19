Rockstar’s Rob Nelson has told VGC why some minigames players may have expected in GTA 6, such as darts or bowling, aren’t in the game.

Darts has appeared in the last two GTA games, plus GTA Online, while bowling featured in GTA 4 and its expansions.

However, according to the GTA 6 producer and Rockstar North co-studio head, the developer changed its approach to how it implemented mini-games in GTA 6 and didn’t want to include anything it felt wasn’t up to its standard.

“The darts one is a contentious one,” Nelson told VGC. “Even we… you hear they have unlimited money or unlimited time, even we do not and so sometimes you just have to admit we are not going to be able to make this to the level we feel we need to.”

Nelson explained that this ethos started during the development of the studio’s last game. “I think this started with Red Dead Redemption 2, we made it so that minigames are now activities,” he said.

Nelson said that minigame-style interactions needed to feel like an “extension to the mechanics” of GTA 6. He also claimed that the studio struggled with adding chess to Red Dead Redemption 2, despite the prominence of Dutch’s chessboard.

“That’s the approach with pool; it has proper physics; it’s a game in its own right,” he said.

Nelson added that the team focused on in-game interactions that they felt they could replicate authentically. Nelson cites weightlifting as an example of this. “You’re not just pushing a button; it mimics what weightlifting is,” Nelson said.

“A lot of work [is needed] to get it tuned right. Darts is one we just didn’t get to,” Nelson reflected. He told VGC that if Rockstar was going to do it, it would have to “feel proper”. Nelson says that GTA 6’s in-game basketball is a good example of this. While you can’t play full games of basketball, “you can run around and shoot fluidly, it feels consistent,” Nelson said.

The co-studio head said that the team “didn’t have the resources,” and that this is a factor in all games that the team has made. “It’s better not to do it than to do it and have it not be good enough,” he concluded.

After 13 years of anticipation, GTA 6 was finally released this week. VGC’s review of GTA 6 called it “the game of the generation.”

“Grand Theft Auto 6 is a modern masterpiece. Rockstar’s developers have created a remarkable open world that excels in storytelling, gameplay, visuals, music and technology to achieve something truly unmatched. Minor performance issues don’t dull the sparkle of an absolute must-play experience. GTA 6 was more than worth the wait.”