Rockstar details Grand Theft Auto 6 pre-load date and time, and file size

Rockstar has detailed its pre-loading plans for Grand Theft Auto 6.

The game is set to released on November 19, but in order to ensure players can get access to the game as soon as its available, they’ll be able to download it ahead of time. The pre-load file will require up to 212 GB, it’s been confirmed.

According to Rockstar, digital pre-loading starts on Tuesday, November 10 but the exact time depends on the system being used.

The PlayStation 5 version of the game starts on November 10 at midnight local time, in each player’s respective time zone. As such, players in New Zealand will be able to start pre-loading first.

The Xbox Series X/S version of the game, however, starts downloading on November 10 at 12am GMT, meaning 4pm PT / 7pm ET on November 9.

Code-in-box versions will go live on November 12.

More to follow…