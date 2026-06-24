Rockstar confirms there will be no disc version of GTA 6 at launch

Rockstar Games has confirmed that the physical version of Grand Theft Auto 6 will ship with a digital download code inside the box.

The news was confirmed on Wednesday, alongside details of the game’s standard and Ultimate editions, which will go up for pre-order on June 25.

According to Rockstar, those who pre-order GTA6 will be able to pre-load its content on November 12, so that it’s ready to play on November 19 for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.

The standard edition of GTA 6 will retail for $80 USD, and the Ultimate Edition, which contains various in-game rewards, will retail for $100 USD. The physical versions will “contain a download code inside the box”, according to an announcement.

Confirmation that the launch version of the game will not ship on disc seems to partly corroborate an earlier report that there would be no physical version on release day for the much-anticipated Rockstar sequel, in an effort to prevent leaks.

Polish site PPE.pl reported in January that GTA6 would likely get a physical release later, potentially in 2027. It was claimed that the decision was partly made to avoid leaks – something that has already plagued the new Grand Theft Auto in recent years, and an issue Rockstar has historically been serious about tackling.

Shortly after the report was published, Rockstar’s parent company, Take-Two, denied that it was planning to release a physical version of GTA6 after the initial launch date. Technically, this is correct: retailers will have something to sell on November 19, but it won’t be a proper physical version, so there will be little incentive for consumers to head to stores.

Given that there have been numerous instances of players acquiring physical copies of games early – often through retailers who receive shipments before release – and streaming them online, this could justify delaying the physical release of GTA 6 to avoid spoilers, from Rockstar’s point of view.

It would also allow Rockstar to make higher margins on the game, which many analysts predict will be the most lucrative entertainment launch of all time.

Rockstar Games revealed the official cover art for Grand Theft Auto 6 last week and confirmed that pre-orders for the game will begin on June 25. Those who pre-order and purchase the game before November 20 will receive the Vintage Vice City Pack, a collection of in-game items “that flash back to when the neon burned brightest”.

In Wednesday’s announcement, Rockstar says the launch version of the game will “feature a single player experience”, potentially suggesting that the next iteration of Grand Theft Auto Online could arrive later, as it did with the last GTA game.

A synopsis for the game reads: “Vice City, USA. Jason and Lucia have always known the deck is stacked against them. But when an easy score goes wrong, they find themselves on the darkest side of the sunniest place in America, in the middle of a conspiracy stretching across the state of Leonida — forced to rely on each other more than ever if they want to make it out alive.”