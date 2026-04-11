Rockstar confirms new data breach, after hacker group threatens: ‘Pay, or we leak’

Rockstar Games has confirmed that it has suffered a new data breach, after a hacker group claimed to have acquired a large amount of information from the Grand Theft Auto 6 developer.

On Saturday, the group ‘ShinyHunters’, which has previously targeted Microsoft, Cisco, AT&T, and Ticketmaster, claimed that it had breached Rockstar via third-party analytics platform Anodot, which is used by companies to track cloud costs.

“Pay or leak,” it wrote, via The Cybersec Guru. “This is a final warning to reach out by April 14 before we leak, along with several annoying digital problems that will come your way. Make the right decision, don’t be the next headline.”

In a statement, Rockstar confirmed the breach and claimed that it would have “no impact on our organization or our players”.

“We can confirm that a limited amount of non-material company information was accessed in connection with a third-party data breach,” a spokesperson said. “This incident has no impact on our organization or our players.”

ShinyHunters hasn’t said what the data of files it’s obtained are related to, but potential exposure includes financial records, marketing plans, contract information, and player spending data.

However, the breach will bring to mind the infamous 2022 hack, which saw early Grand Theft Auto 6 gameplay footage leaked online, before the game was even announced. An 18-year-old was eventually convicted and placed in a secure hospital by a British judge.

Historically, Shinyhunters have used press coverage to increase pressure on their targets to pay large ransoms. Previously, the group claimed responsibility for a 2020 Microsoft source code theft and a hack of Wattpad, which saw 270 million user records obtained.

Grand Theft Auto 6’s current release date is November 19, 2026, following two high-profile delays. The game was originally planned to release in Fall 2025, but this was then pushed back to May 26, 2026, before Rockstar then announced the new November date.