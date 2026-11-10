Rockstar confirms GTA 6 targets 30 FPS, with PS5 Pro-exclusive ray-tracing

Rockstar has finally confirmed that Grand Theft Auto 6 will target 30 FPS on all platforms.

In a statement, Rockstar outlines what performance we can expect across PlayStation and Xbox consoles. The big takeaway here is that we’ll be playing at 30 FPS, and ray-tracing will be limited to PS5 Pro.

“Grand Theft Auto 6 has been fully developed from the ground up to provide the best possible experience for the current generation of consoles, targeting 30 frames per second while pushing both platforms to their absolute limits to bring the vast and rich world of Leonida to life — while maintaining the density and visual fidelity of all its environments and inhabitants,” the statement reads.

“The PlayStation 5 Pro offers breathtaking visuals, with improved clarity through PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution (PSSR) and ray-traced shadows only available on PlayStation 5 Pro.”

Rockstar also repeats the claim that GTA 6 will “play best on PlayStation 5 consoles”.

“Grand Theft Auto 6 for PS5 includes high-fidelity haptic feedback fully integrated across the game on DualSense controllers and adjustable via accessibility settings, improved spatial audio rendering so all in-game sounds take full advantage of Tempest 3D Audio, and improved load times,” Rockstar says.

As for Xbox, GTA 6 will actually be playable on Xbox One via cloud streaming, “utilising Xbox Series S graphics settings”. Furthermore, Remote Play will be supported on PlayStation and Xbox.

Lastly, we just got a new trailer, although it doesn’t give too much away.

This announcement comes as pre-loading goes live across both platforms. This allows everyone to pre-install the game so they can play GTA 6 as soon as it launches on November 19. Rockstar is on track for a huge launch, with pre-orders exceeding Take-Two’s expectations.

That is despite pushback against the decision to release GTA 6 without a physical copy. It will be the first mainline game in the series to be digital-only, around the same time that PlayStation announced that it is phasing out physical game releases on its platforms by 2028.